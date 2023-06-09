Japan’s decision to supply weapons to Kiev to entail retaliation — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Japan's decision to supply military equipment to Ukraine is driving relations with Russia ever deeper into a dangerous impasse and it will not remain without consequences, the Russian Foreign Ministry has warned.

"With this decision Tokyo is driving bilateral relations ever deeper into a dangerous impasse. Such actions cannot remain without serious consequences," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry added that Tokyo's decision would lead to an escalation of hostilities.

"The Japanese side was notified that this step will lead to an escalation of hostilities and a further increase in the number of the Kiev regime’s victims. It was stressed that the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida should be ready to share responsibility for the deaths of civilians, including those in Russia's border regions, as a result of the criminal actions of Ukrainian terrorists who have been actively using military equipment provided to Kiev," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.