Goal of West's Russophobia to discredit all things Russian — Cuban PM

SOCHI, June 7. /TASS/. The goal of the West's Russophobic agenda is to discredit anything and everything that is connected with Russia, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said at talks with Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday.

Cuba condemns the West’s attempts to exclude Russia from participating in various international forums, the prime minister stressed. "This is nothing but Russophobia, the main goal is to discredit everything related to Russia. That is why, each time we meet with some delegation, we reiterate our position in this regard," he added.

"Just recently Josep Borrell, the European Union’s top diplomat, was there. And the first thing he did when he arrived in Cuba, he went to the US embassy and repeatedly mentioned Russia in his speech, accusing us of allegedly selling out to Russia," he said.

"I think that today, when our adversaries are trying to establish total hegemony across the world, this is the best time for us to work to make our relations stronger," the Cuban prime minister said.

He noted that Washington continues to impose sanctions against Havana, reiterating that a total of 243 sanctions have been slapped on Cuba. "And now we see how many sanctions the West is enacting against Russia. I want to state that our government fully condemns these unjust sanctions against Russia," Cruz said.

He also stressed that after the Business Forum in Havana, the US launched an information campaign to throw Cuba under the bus. "And we understand that strengthening relations between our two countries is the right way to go," the Cuban prime minister said.