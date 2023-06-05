Jakarta holds meeting with Russian diplomats on peace plan for Ukraine — source

MOSCOW, June 5 ./TASS/. The Indonesian side held a meeting with Russian diplomats to discuss its peace initiative for Ukraine, a source told TASS on Monday.

""Such a meeting did take place," the source confirmed. "There are no details yet," he said without disclosing who participated in the meeting.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Russia would consider all incoming proposals on the settlement in Ukraine, including from Indonesia.

Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto previously proposed a plan for the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, which stipulated for a ceasefire, the creation of a demilitarized zone and the deployment of UN peacekeepers.

He presented Jakarta’s peace initiative for the Ukraine crisis last Saturday in an address to the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore.