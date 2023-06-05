Situation on Korean Peninsula heating up — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The West is ignoring Russia’s calls for the continuation of the six-party talks on a settlement on the Korean Peninsula, where the situation is heating up, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

"Regrettably, the situation is trending toward escalation," he said. "The six-party negotiating format is actually frozen. Not through any fault of our own. We have already said and signaled that Russia is ready to resume the talks. Sadly, our Western colleagues are not responding."