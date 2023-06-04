Azerbaijan thwarts reconnaissance flights of Armenian quadrotor in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, June 4. /TASS/. An Armenian reconnaissance quadrotor was been intercepted while flying over Azerbaijan’s positions in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said on Sunday.

"At around 8:10 p.m. local time (7:10 p.m. Moscow time) on June 4, a quadrotor belonging of illegal Armenian armed units on the Azerbaijani territories, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, was seen making a reconnaissance flights over the positions on the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Agdam district. As a result of urgent measures taken by Azerbaijani army units, the quadrotor’s activity was stopped," it said.

Apart from that, according to the ministry, Armenian troops opened gunfire at the Azerbaijani army’s positions near the settlement of Yukhary Airym in the Kalbajar district at around 6:25 p.m. local time (5:25 p.m. Moscow time). Azerbaijani forces took retaliatory measures.