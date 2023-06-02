No ship inspections held on June 1-2 — UN spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, June 2. /TASS/. The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul did not inspect ships on Thursday and Friday within the Black Sea Grain Initiative’s framework, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said at a briefing on Friday.

"The Joint Coordination Center was not able to conduct inspections yesterday, or today. The parties could not reach consensus on the vessels to be inspected," Haq said.

"At present, there are 29 vessels in the system, including twenty in the Ukrainian ports, four in transit, and five in the inspection areas. We call again on the parties to work constructively with the proposals made by the UN and Turkey to restore smooth, stable and predictable, predictable operations In the Joint Coordination Center," the spokesman noted.

"All of the actions of the Joint Coordination Center are taken by consensus. So if consensus cannot be reached for any reason, that holds up our activity," he added.

Russia notified JCC about the restriction of registration of vessels with the destination in Yuzhny port until exports of Russian ammonia resumes, UN official spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.