Nicaraguan MPs vote to extend stay of foreign military, including Russia in country

HAVANA, June 2. /TASS/. Nicaragua's National Assembly (unicameral parliament) has approved an initiative allowing the Russian military, as well as contingents from other countries, to station their troops in the country until the end of the year, says the document made public on the government’s official bulletin on Friday.

In addition to Russia, troops, naval and air vessels of the armed forces of Venezuela, Honduras, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Mexico, El Salvador and the US will still be allowed to enter Nicaragua for humanitarian purposes, it said. The permission has been extended through the second half of 2023.

The Constitution of Nicaragua allows the presence of foreign military in the country. The corresponding decree of the head of state is adopted on a regular basis.