IAEA chief expects Moscow, Kiev to adhere to principles of ZNPP security

VIENNA, June 2. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement on Friday that he expects Moscow and Kiev to adhere to the principles for the protection of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"At Tuesday’s meeting, both sides expressed strong support for our work to ensure nuclear safety and security. Everyone agrees that a nuclear accident must not happen. Based on their statements, I expect that these five basic principles will be adhered to," he said. "If there are any violations, which I sincerely hope there won’t be, I will not hesitate to report about them publicly."

Earlier, Grossi presented five principles aiming at preventing a nuclear accident to the United Nations Security Council. They are: commitments not to attack from or against the plant, not to use it as storage or a base for heavy weapons that could be used to attack, not to put off-site power to ZNPP at risk, to protect structures, systems and components essential to its safe and secure operation from attacks or acts of sabotage, and not to take any steps undermining these principles.

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said that Russia has already taken measures that are in conformity with these principles.