IAEA experts’ rotation at ZNPP delayed due to poor weather conditions

VIENNA, June 2./TASS/. The planned rotation of IAEA experts at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been postponed due to bad weather at the site, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported on Friday.

"The planned rotation of the current team of IAEA experts at the site - the eighth since the mission was established last September - has been delayed because of local weather conditions," it said without specifying when the experts would be rotated.

The previous and seventh rotation of IAEA inspectors at the Zaporozhye NPP took place on April 27. A new date for the rotation of IAEA experts at the Zaporozhye NPP has not been set yet; Russia is waiting for an official note from the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, told TASS on May 30.

The ninth team of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors was expected to arrive at the ZNPP on May 25. Karchaa told TASS that the rotation was shifted to May 26 at Ukraine's initiative. According to his information, Russia did not receive an official note from the UN about the postponement. On May 26, Karchaa said that the rotation was again disrupted due to the Ukrainian side.