China’s envoy says prompt settlement of Ukrainian crisis to benefit everyone

BEIJING, June 2. /TASS/. China believes a prompt settlement of the Ukrainian crisis will benefit all interested sides and that’s the starting point in China’s position on the issues, China’s Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui said on Friday.

"A prompt resolution of the crisis would benefit all sides. It would also be the starting point for helping with the peaceful settlement" of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, he said at a news conference at the China Public Diplomacy Association after he wrapped up his international tour.

According to the Chinese diplomat, the longer the Ukrainian crisis drags on, the higher the price that Ukraine, Russia and the European Union will have to pay.

"To get something done in promoting a peaceful dialogue, we are going through all possible trials and tribulations," he said.

Li Hui’s May 15-26 tour took him to Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, the EU’s headquarters and Russia. He met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, diplomats from the aforementioned countries, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.