WASHINGTON, June 2. /TASS/. The UK and other Ukraine’s allies are being stretched thin on arms supplies for the Kiev regime, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in an interview with the Washington Post published on Friday.

"But we have seen reality, which is that we are all running out [of weapons]," he said. According to Wallace, the UK and other countries are being forced to buy more arms because they are unable to provide them from national stockpiles. That said, he stressed that the West remained supportive of providing weapons and funding to Ukraine without pressuring the Kiev regime to negotiate with Moscow.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Bloomberg that the alliance had to ramp up arms production because its stockpiles of weapons were depleted due to supplies to the Kiev regime.