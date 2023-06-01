Erdogan to announce new Cabinet on June 3 — source

ANKARA, June 1. /TASS/. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, recently re-elected to another term as the President of Turkey, will announce his new cabinet late on Saturday, June 3, a source in Ankara’s political circles told TASS.

"Erdogan will arrive in parliament on Saturday at about 2:00 p.m. local time [same as Moscow time - TASS], where he will take the oath of office. At 3:00 p.m., he will visit the mausoleum of founder of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and will then depart to the Bestepe presidential complex, where he will meet foreign representatives that arrived in Turkey on the occasion of his inauguration. He will hold a dinner in their honor and announce the new government at about 10:00 p.m.," the source said.

According to the Hurriyet newspaper, there will be an almost complete turnover of the Cabinet. Foreign, Defense and Interior ministers may be an exception but the President has not yet made the final decision in this regard, the newspaper informed.