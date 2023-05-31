Reuters, Bloomberg reporters denied invitation to OPEC+ summit in Vienna — Financial Times

LONDON, June 1. /TASS/. Organizers of the upcoming June 4 OPEC+ meeting in Vienna refused to send invitations to Reuters, Bloomberg and Wall Street journal reporters, the Financial Times reported Wednesday citing sources close to the situation.

According to the report, the reasons behind this are unknown. Representatives of the OPEC and the abovementioned editions either did not reply or refused to provide any comments. Meanwhile, the FT source claimed that this decision, unusual for the OPEC, was motivated by Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud. Meanwhile, the Financial Times and a number of other industry newspapers were invited to cover the upcoming event.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters that, during the Sunday OPEC+ meeting, the member states will decide on the best course for the oil market, while adhering to the vector of previous decisions.