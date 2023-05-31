Mozambique president welcomes Russian position on peace initiatives for Ukraine

MAPUTO, May 31. /TASS/. The President of Mozambique has welcomed Russia's position on peaceful initiatives to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Carlos Mesquita, the Mozambican minister of public works, construction and water resources said on Wednesday following talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.

"The president [of Mozambique] welcomed Russia's position in relation to peaceful initiatives to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, in particular China's initiative, and expressed support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, emphasizing the need for direct dialogue as a way to establish peace," Mesquita said at a news conference.

The Russian Foreign Minister arrived in Maputo on Tuesday evening. Earlier, as part of his third African tour this year, Lavrov visited Kenya and Burundi.