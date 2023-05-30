Ukraine seeks guarantees grain deal will work if ammonia pipeline launched — Reuters

LONDON, May 30. /TASS/. Ukraine wants to receive guarantees from Russia and the UN that if the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline is launched, the grain deal will continue to be implemented, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing Ukraine's deputy renovation minister Yury Vaskov.

"We do not understand now - does the ammonia pipeline itself solve something or not? If it does not solve anything by itself, then there is no dialogue," Vaskov told a grain conference in Kiev.

On May 19, Reuters reported citing a source in the Kiev government that Ukraine was ready to consider resuming the operation of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline if the grain deal was extended to an additional number of Ukrainian ports and other types of products.

Agreements on the export of food and fertilizers from Ukraine to the international markets were concluded on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul for 120 days. One of the agreements regulates the order of grain supplies from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny controlled by Kiev.

Created by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul is designed to inspect ships with grain to prevent smuggling of weapons and exclude provocations.

In addition, a memorandum was signed between Russia and the UN, which implies the obligations of the world organization to remove various restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. The grain deal has been repeatedly extended, the last time - on May 17 for 60 days.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously stated that the Russian part of the agreement is not being implemented. Moscow insists on restoring the admission of Russian ships to foreign ports, normalizing the situation with dry cargo insurance, reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT interbank payment system and launching the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline.