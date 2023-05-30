KFOR mission increases presence in four municipalities in northern Kosovo

BELGRADE, May 30. /TASS/. The Kosovo Force (KFOR), a NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo, has increased its presence in four municipalities in northern Kosovo to decrease the risk of escalation, according to its statement published on Tuesday.

"The NATO-led KFOR mission increased its presence in the four municipalities of Northern Kosovo to reduce the risk of escalation," the statement said. According to the mission’s official data, during clashes, 11 soldiers from its Italian contingent and 19 from the Hungarian contingent sustained multiple injuries. It is specified that their injuries are not life-threatening. The mission insists that its soldiers were attacked "by increasingly aggressive crowds." The statement notes that "KFOR will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo."

The situation in four municipalities in northern Kosovo and Metohija escalated on May 26 after Kosovo law enforcement officers tried to seize the buildings of local administrations, despite the resistance offered by local residents. Pristina insists that the new mayors of the four municipalities, who were elected despite nearly the entire Serb population boycotting the elections, take their offices.

On May 29, KFOR forces blocked access to the buildings housing the municipal administrations of the cities of Zvecan, Zubin Potok, and Leposavic which provoked clashes.

According to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, 52 Serbs turned for medical assistance in Kosovska Mitrovica, three of them critically wounded.