Maduro says Venezuela wants to join BRICS

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that his country is interested in joining BRICS, an association of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

"If we are sked whether Venezuela wants to be part of BRICS some time, yes, we want to be a humble part of BRICS and keep pace with the changing geopolitical situation," he said at a joint news conference with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

According to Maduro, BRICS may help consolidate South American nations. In his words, the association, like a magnet, "attracts states which want peace and cooperation." "More than 30 countries have already applied [for BRICS membership]," he added.

The Brazilian leader, in turn, said that he would support Venezuela’s bid.