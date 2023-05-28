Italian PM believes in `economic miracle’ for Ukraine

ROME, May 28. /TASS/. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expects a revival for Ukraine, a country that she said will soon experience an economic miracle.

In an interview with Il Messagero, published on Sunday, she said, "Helping Ukraine to have a future of peace and freedom is also in our interest. We are convinced that Ukraine has a chance to be reborn even more prosperous than before and soon experience an economic miracle. And we are making our contribution to this too."

She recalled that a conference on rebuilding Ukraine with the participation of Italian and Ukrainian companies met in Rome in late April. "We want to look beyond the war and the best way to do this is to imagine a free Ukraine also rebuilt by Italian companies," she added.

Italy will continue to act "in total harmony with its European allies and in the context of the North Atlantic Alliance, always having the Italian national interest as its guiding star," she assured the Italian newspaper.