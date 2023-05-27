Erdogan confident of his victory in Turkish presidential election

ANKARA, May 27. /TASS/. Turkey’s incumbent President Tayyip Erdogan, the front-runner in the presidential race, is confident of his victory in the runoff election on May 28, he said on Saturday.

"Tomorrow we will achieve a victory that will not be a defeat for anybody. It will be a victory for Turkey’s 85 million people, a victory for democracy," he said at his final campaign rally in Istanbul’s neighborhood of Beykoz.

Erdogan’s challenger in the runoff will be opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

On May 19, the Supreme Election Council announced that after counting 100% of the ballots, Erdogan had secured 49.53% of the vote, whereas Kilicdaroglu had 44.88%. In the runoff election, the candidate securing a majority of the votes will be the winner.