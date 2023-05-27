Turkey to maintain good-neighborly relations with Russia if Kilicdaroglu wins — opposition

ANKARA, May 27. /TASS/. Turkey will continue to maintain relations good-neighborly relations with Russia, should opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu win the presidential election in the second round, which will take place on May 28, the Peoples' Democratic Party told TASS.

"As Mr. Kilicdaroglu said earlier, we have always valued good relations with our neighbor Russia. I assure you that, when he wins the election, the good-neighborly relations with Russia will remain," the source said.

Meanwhile, Kilicdaroglu said earlier that he opposes the implementation of the gas hub project, proposed by Russia. In his opinion, it can increase Ankara’s dependence on Moscow in terms of gas supplies.

Turkey held its general elections on May 14. The incumbent Turkish president received 49.52% of the vote in the first round of the presidential election, while the main opposition leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, garnered 44.88%. Sinan Ogan, who ran under the banner of the ATA Alliance, received 5.17%. A given presidential candidate had to receive more than 50% of all votes to win outright in the first round. The People’s Alliance led by Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party received 323 seats in the country’s 600-seat parliament.