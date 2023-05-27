Ukrainian security chief indirectly confirms Kiev’s involvement in Crimean Bridge blast

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasily Malyuk has indirectly confirmed his agency’s responsibility for the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge.

"According to the norms of our and international current legislation and the customs and traditions of warfare, given that this was a logistics route that we had to cut off for the enemy, then, accordingly, certain measures of the kind were being implemented," he said, replying to a question on the matter, in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Komarov posted on YouTube on Friday.

On October 8, 2022, a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge. Several cisterns of a passing train caught fire. Four people died. Two spans of the automobile part of the bridge towards the peninsula collapsed. Railway traffic on the Crimean Bridge has now been restored. On February 23, motor traffic on both parts of the Crimean Bridge was launched. Russia’s Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin branded the incident as a terrorist attack masterminded by Ukrainian special services.