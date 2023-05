Spain trained about 1,500 Ukrainian servicemen, says Defense Ministry

MADRID, May 26. /TASS/. About 1,500 Ukrainian servicemen have been trained in Spain, the country's Defense Ministry said in a press release on Friday.

Previously, Spain had offered to train up to 2,400 servicemen per year. According to the department, Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced "good progress in the training of Ukrainian personnel on the territory of Spain, where [since the beginning of the conflict] until now some 1,500 [servicemen] have been trained." As a result, Madrid hopes that the annual target for training Ukrainian servicemen can be met ahead of schedule.

In addition, Robles said that four more Leopard tanks and a new batch of armored personnel carriers would soon be delivered to Kiev.

Previously, Madrid had already transferred six Leopard tanks to Kiev.