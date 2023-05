DONETSK, May 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military on Friday morning launched another strike on Donetsk using multiple rocket launchers, firing five rockets, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) reported.

"The Ukrainian armed forces shelled Donetsk (Kalininsky district), firing five rockets from MLRS," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, Ukrainian forces fired six rockets from MLRS in the same area.