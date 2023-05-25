China to support Europe’s initiatives on Ukraine based on causes of crisis — envoy

BEIJING, May 25. /TASS/. Beijing will support Europe’s initiatives on Ukraine based on the root causes of the crisis, Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui said at a meeting with German State Secretary Andreas Michaelis.

"China encourages European countries to start looking at the root causes of the crisis to find a way to sort out high and low priorities, and supports their efforts to ensure long-term stability on the European continent," Li Hui said, according to a statement published on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website.

The Chinese diplomat pointed out that Beijing’s position on the Ukraine issue was consistent and clear as it sought to facilitate peace talks and promote a political settlement.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping noted that there was no panacea to the crisis and all parties needed to start with themselves, creating conditions for the resumption of peace talks by building mutual trust," Li Hui said.

The Chinese envoy earlier visited Kiev, Warsaw and Paris to discuss the Ukrainian crisis. He is also expected to make a trip to Brussels. Minister Plenipotentiary of the Chinese Embassy in Russia Liu Xuesong told TASS that Li Hui would visit Moscow on May 26.