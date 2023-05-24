UK is committed to providing Ukraine with ‘air combat support’ as soon as possible

LONDON, May 24. /TASS/. The UK wants to provide Ukraine with air combat support as soon as possible, a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told TASS.

"We made a real breakthrough at the G7 summit thanks to President [of the US Joe] Biden’s support for an international coalition to provide F-16 jets [to Ukraine]. That’s a coalition that the UK will work as a part of alongside our European allies. We are committed to providing Ukraine with air combat support that it needs as soon as possible," he said.

On May 21, Biden announced at a news conference following the G7 summit in Japan that the West will begin training Ukrainian pilots in flying fourth-generation aircraft, including F-16s. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that Washington will discuss with its allies in the coming months which countries will transfer F-16 fighter jets to Kiev. UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced on May 17 that the UK was ready to be part of an international coalition to transfer fighter jets to Ukraine. He said that London will support any country that would like to give fighter jets to Ukraine, whether they are of Soviet or US-made, such as F-16s. However, Wallace ruled out transferring UK’s Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Ukraine.