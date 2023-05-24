New Chinese ambassador arrives in United States

BEIJING, May 24. /TASS/. China’s new ambassador to Washington, Xie Feng, has arrived in the United States five months after his predecessor, Qin Gang, was appointed Chinese Foreign Minister.

The release saying that the Chinese envoy has landed in New York City was posted on the Chinese embassy’s website on Tuesday.

According to Xie, the relationship between China and the United States was faced with serious difficulties and challenges. "I and my colleagues will carry out our responsibilities and live up to our mission with diligence and fortitude," the embassy quoted the diplomat as saying in a statement.

His predecessor, Qin Gang, was China’s ambassador to the US from July 2021 until he was appointed the country’s new Foreign Minister in December 2022. Ever since, China has had no ambassador to the US.