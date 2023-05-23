Orban thinks NATO reluctant to deploy own troops to Ukraine, no victory in cards for Kiev

BUDAPEST, May 23. /TASS/. Ukraine will not be able to prevail in the conflict with Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday, noting an unwillingness by NATO to deploy alliance troops to Ukraine and urging that a peaceful settlement be reached as soon as possible.

Addressing a public debate at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha on Tuesday, the head of Hungary’s government said, "If you look at how things stand in reality, at the figures, the situation in general, and the fact that NATO is reluctant to send its troops [to Ukraine], you will clearly see that the Ukrainians will be unable to win a victory on the battlefield."

His comment came in response to a question about whether he actually thinks that Ukraine stands no chance of success.

Orban’s speech in Doha, in essence, morphed into an interview with the forum’s moderator and was streamed live on the Hungarian government’s page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as an extremist organization). When asked about the conflict in Ukraine, the Hungarian prime minister reiterated that Budapest has favored a peaceful solution from the very start of the conflict while consistently calling for an immediate ceasefire. "We must think of how to save people’s lives. This is my position," Orban asserted.