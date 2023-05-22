Transfer of F-16s to Kiev won’t change hostilities in favor of Ukraine too much — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, May 22. /TASS/. The upcoming transfer of F-16 fighter jets won’t drastically change the course of hostilities in favor of Kiev, Frank Kendall, the Secretary of the Air Force, said on Monday.

"It's not going to fundamentally change that that equation," he said at a meeting with Washington-based Defense Writers Group.

He reiterated that it would "take several months at best" to supply these jets to Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden said on May 21, following the G7 summit in Japan, that the West plans to train Ukrainian pilots in flying fourth-generation including F-16s. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that Washington will discuss with its allies in the coming months which countries will transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. He said that the US administration believes the supplies of jets are not a priority for preparing Kiev for a counteroffensive.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on Saturday commented on the intentions of US allies to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, stating that Western countries continue to escalate the Ukrainian conflict, and Moscow will take this into account when making plans.