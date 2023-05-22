Hungary won’t support EU sanctions on Russian nuclear industry — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, May 22. /TASS/. Hungary will oppose any EU sanctions that would restrict cooperation with Russia in the nuclear energy area, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

"Despite the pressure that’s being exerted on us, we will strongly oppose any kind of sanctions affecting the nuclear industry, because it concerns Hungary's energy security. In no case will we risk the security of Hungary's energy supply," he told Hungarian reporters in between meetings with his EU counterparts in Brussels, according to a broadcast of the news conference on his Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia) page.