At least two Ukrainians could be behind Nord Stream blasts — newspaper

BERLIN, May 21. /TASS/. At least two Ukrainians could be behind the explosions at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, Germanys’ Suddeutsche Zeitung daily said on Sunday.

According to a probe conducted by the daily and other German and European media, several months ago Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office found the Feeria Lwowa travel agency in Poland, which chartered the Andromeda yacht used by the suspects of the Nord Stream blasts to reach the site.

The newspaper says however that many things indicate that Feeria Lwowa was a sham company. It was set up in 2016 and registered by two Ukrainians.