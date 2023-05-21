Leaders of G7 member states begin session on Ukraine with Zelensky in attendance

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 21. /TASS/. The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) member states started one of the final sessions of their summit meeting in Japan’s Hiroshima on Sunday.

This meeting is dedicated to the ongoing developments in Ukraine and it is held with a personal attendance of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, according to the on-line broadcast from the summit.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry announced earlier in the month that the Ukrainian president was initially expected to attend the summit online but "expressed a strong wish" to participate in person.

Japan is holding the G7 presidency in 2023. The G7 summit is taking place in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on May 19-21. The leaders of Australia, Brazil, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, the Cook Islands, the Comoros and South Korea have been invited to the summit.