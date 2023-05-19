G7 pledges budgetary support to Ukraine in 2023, early 2024

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 19. /TASS/. Members of the Group of Seven (G7) will continue to provide budgetary support to the Kiev government in 2023 and early 2024, G7 leaders said in a joint statement on Friday.

"We reaffirm our strong commitment to ensuring that Ukraine has the economic support it needs. Under the leadership of Japan’s G7 Presidency, together with the international community, we have ensured Ukraine has the budget support it needs for 2023 and early 2024," the document says.

The seven nations will also continue its effort to address "Ukraine’s recovery needs."

"We will continue our joint effort to support Ukraine’s repair of its critical infrastructure, recovery and reconstruction," the G7 leaders said.

The group also reaffirmed its "continued support" for restoring and upgrading Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, developing green energy and pollution management.