Baku, Yerevan agree to continue work on peace treaty draft — Azerbaijani foreign ministry

BAKU, May 19. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan and Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia have agreed to continue work on a draft peace treaty between their countries, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The sides continued to work on a draft agreement on building peace and interstate relations, and have had a constructive exchange of views on the topics they have differences on. <…> The sides agreed to continue discussions," the ministry said after a meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers in Moscow.

The ministers thanked the Russian side for organizing the talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, it added.

Trilateral talks between the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, Sergey Lavrov, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Ararat Mirzoyan, were held in Moscow on Friday. After the talks, Bayramov and Mirzoyan held a bilateral meeting and met with Lavrov separately.