G7 intends to keep Russian assets frozen until Kiev receives ‘compensation’ — statement

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 19. /TASS/. The G7 countries have agreed to continue freezing Russian assets in their jurisdictions until Moscow compensates Kiev for the Ukrainian conflict, according to a joint statement released on Friday.

"We [the G7 countries] will continue to take measures available within our domestic frameworks to find, restrain, freeze, seize, and, where appropriate, confiscate or forfeit the assets of those individuals and entities that have been sanctioned in connection with Russia’s aggression. We are taking steps to fully map holdings of Russia’s sovereign assets immobilized in our jurisdictions. We reaffirm that, consistent with our respective legal systems, Russia’s sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine," the statement said.

The G7 leaders pointed out that they seek "to ensure that Russia pays for the long-term reconstruction of Ukraine". The also welcomed the establishment of the so-called registry of damages allegedly caused by Russia.