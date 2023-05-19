Lavrov to discuss Baku-Yerevan settlement

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with colleagues from Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ministers of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, in Moscow to discuss repairing relations between Baku and Yerevan.

A separate Armenian-Azerbaijani meeting will be conducted to discuss the chances for a peace pact. The ministers will meet in Moscow at a critical time, when reports of shelling on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border have increased in recent days.

Less than a week ago, on May 14, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met in Brussels with the participation of President of the European Council, Charles Michel. Both sides positively assessed the outcome of these negotiations, the main of which was the mutual recognition of the territorial integrity of the two states within the internationally recognized borders.