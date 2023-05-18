UK invites officials from Africa, Asia to participate in conference on Ukraine

LONDON, May 18. /TASS/. The UK has invited officials from African, Middle Eastern, South American and Asian countries to participate in a conference on the rebuilding of Ukraine along with Western countries, according to data released by UK parliament on Thursday.

The invitations were made public in a response that Leo Docherty, a parliamentary under-secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office gave to Caroline Lucas, a member of parliament from the Green Party.

"As co-hosts for the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC), the program and attendance at the conference has been agreed between the governments of Ukraine and the United Kingdom. In addition to the countries and organizations who have participated in previous URCs, we have also invited countries from Africa, Asia, the Middle East and South America, recognizing the economic consequences of the war globally," Docherty said in the response. "A greater number of international businesses, have also been invited to promote the strength and potential of the private sector to support Ukraine's recovery."

Representatives from international civil society are also set to attend the event, the official said.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference is scheduled to take place in London from June 21-22.