Iran’s foreign minister hopes sides of conflict in Ukraine will resume dialogue

TEHRAN, May 18. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian had a phone conversation with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The minister expressed hope during the talks that the sides of the conflict in Ukraine will resume a dialogue that will lead to peace, according to the statement posted to Telegram.

Abdollahian and Guterres also discussed some other international events, including in Yemen, Afghanistan and Syria and spoke about cooperation between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.