UK Defense Secretary confirms Ukraine uses Storm Shadow cruise missiles

LONDON, May 18. /TASS/. Ukraine has started using long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles, shipped by the UK, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said during a press conference with his Norwegian counterpart Bjorn Arild Gram in London, livestreamed by Sky News.

"It is my understanding that it has been used since we announced its deployment to Ukraine," Wallace said.

On May 11, Wallace confirmed the fact of shipment of Storm Shadow air-based missiles to Ukraine, which have range of about 250 kilometers. Last week, Ukrainian forces carried out several strikes at LPR with these missiles. The strikes damaged civilian facilities and injured civilians, including six children.