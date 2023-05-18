Lukashenko slams reports about Ukrainian counteroffensive as major ‘disinformation’

MINSK, May 18. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday called out the reports about a Ukrainian counteroffensive as disinformation.

"I must say, the biggest disinformation is this counteroffensive. There has not been and can never be, in my opinion, a counteroffensive," the BelTA news agency quoted the Belarusian leader as saying at a meeting with participants in a session of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly. Fighting one on five is simply crazy, he added.

Lukashenko said he had enough information at his disposal, with the conflict raging literally "across the street." "As I always say, we will come to conclusions later. And we will see who is right and who is wrong," he added.

The Belarusian leader insisted that a respectful and equal dialogue was necessary. Meanwhile, he said, "It is absolutely clear that every precondition currently being put forward by Ukraine and Ukrainian President [Vladimir Zelensky] is <…> being proposed in order to avoid any talks. What preconditions can there be?" he asked. "We need to sit down at the negotiating table first and then work out any conditions," he concluded.