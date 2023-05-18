UN, OSCE are becoming institutes of pressure, confrontation — Lukashenko

MINSK, May 18. /TASS/. The UN and OSCE are turning into institutions of pressure and confrontation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with participants in a session of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly on Thursday.

"Through the efforts of our Western opponents the UN and the OSCE are being turned into institutions of pressure and confrontation," the BelTA news agency quotes Lukashenko as saying.

The Belarusian leader reproached the OSCE for inaction.

"The OSCE is the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe; if a conflict is brewing in Europe, well, it's time to just get together at the highest level, to look at each other and to make some decisions. Or at least to have a talk, if we cannot make decisions for now," Lukashenko said.

Minsk and Moscow, he recalled, have called for discussing problems more than once.

"Even before the special military operation. No answer. They don’t want any discussion. This shows that they need one thing, they need war. And they (the OSCE - TASS) have been doing everything to steer us into a war, to unleash a war," BelTA quotes Lukashenko as saying.

Nevertheless, Belarus remains committed and open to a dialogue aimed at strengthening global and regional security, and calls tirelessly for ending the confrontation and returning to peace solutions.

"Let me stress: the dialogue should be mutually respectful and equitable," Lukashenko said.