OSCE is doing its utmost to start war — Lukashenko

MINSK, May 18. /TASS/. The OSCE has been doing its utmost to unleash a war in Europe, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"The Russians and we have suggested many times: let's meet, let's discuss the problems. Even before the special military operation. No answer. They don’t want any discussion. This shows that they need one thing, they need war. And they have been doing everything to steer us into a war, to unleash a war," the BelTA news agency quotes Lukashenko as saying.

The Belarusian leader said that against the backdrop of the situation in Europe, "time is ripe for the OSCE leaders to simply get together at the highest level, to take a look at each other and to make some decisions."

"Or at least to have a talk, if no decisions can be made for now," Lukashenko added.