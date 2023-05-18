Lukashenko advocates creation of new document as basis for Ukraine talks

MINSK, May 18. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that a new document is needed as the basis for talks on the Ukrainian settlement, the BelTA news agency reported.

"[Russia and Ukraine should] take not that document (which was worked out during the Russia-Ukraine talks in Belarus in 2022 - TASS). A new one. In order to stop the war," the Belarusian president said.

Lukashenko said that the project to resolve the situation around Ukraine, developed during talks between representatives of Moscow and Kiev in early 2022 in Belarus and then in Turkey, "was absolutely disadvantageous to Russia," but "Russia agreed" to work on it.

"And as soon as Russia agreed to peace initiatives, the agreement, the project was thrown away," the Belarusian president pointed out.