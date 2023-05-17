Kissinger says Ukraine’s NATO membership would prevent Kiev from using force in disputes

LONDON, May 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s NATO membership would meet the interests of both Kiev and Moscow as it would prevent Ukraine from using force in any future territorial disputes, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said in an interview published in Economist on Wednesday.

"We have now armed Ukraine to a point where it will be the best-armed country and with the least strategically experienced leadership in Europe," he said.

He suggested that as a result of the current conflict, Ukraine could be able to regain all territory it had lost after February 24, 2022, but Russia will hold on to Crimea.

He said such a settlement, in which Russia loses some gains but retains others, could leave both a dissatisfied Russia and a dissatisfied Ukraine. The task now is to bring the hostilities to an end, without setting the stage for the next round of conflict.

"What the Europeans are now saying is, in my view, madly dangerous," Kissinger said. "Because the Europeans are saying: ‘We don’t want them in NATO, because they’re too risky. And therefore, we’ll arm the hell out of them and give them the most advanced weapons.’".