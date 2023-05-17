Syrian man pulled from rubble alive three months after earthquake — website

BEIRUT, May 17. /TASS/. Syrian rescue teams have rescued a man from under the rubble while removing debris of collapsed buildings in the north of Aleppo province, the Iranian news website Akhbar Fouri reported on Wednesday, showing video footage of the rescued man.

The video shows a man with a thick, overgrown beard, his body severely emaciated as three months have gone by since the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

The Syrian man was rushed to a local hospital, where he will undergo lengthy rehabilitation under doctors’ care. No comment has yet come from the medical community on the man’s miraculous survival.

In his address to the Syrian People’s Council (parliament) on May 7, Prime Minister Hussein Arnous gave an update on the aftermath of the earthquake. He said that as a result of the February 6 natural disaster, 225,000 families were affected, 1,414 people were killed and 2,367 were wounded, while 1,553 were rescued from under the rubble.

"The total number of casualties exceeded one million. Those who lost their homes were given accommodation at 32 temporary shelters," the prime minister said.

According to Arnous, after a technical inspection was conducted, it was established that more than 9,000 of the 216,000 buildings in the Aleppo and Latakia provinces were uninhabitable and should be demolished. According to the prime minister, "the damaged buildings will be rebuilt in such a way as to make them more resistant" to such natural disasters.