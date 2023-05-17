China's special envoy for Eurasia meets with Ukrainian foreign minister — media resource

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. China’s special envoy for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba in Kiev on Wednesday, the Ukrainian media resource Strana said, citing a source at the Ukrainian presidential office. There are plans for Li’s meeting with President Vladimir Zelensky.

The media outlet said nothing about the outcome of the meeting between Li and Kuleba. There have been no statements from the Ukrainian foreign minister himself, official representatives of the ministry, or the office of the Ukrainian president.

According to the French news agency France-Presse, Li Hui was to visit Kiev on 16-17 May. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the Chinese special envoy would also visit Russia, Germany, Poland and France for consultations on resolving the Ukrainian crisis. According to the Chinese diplomat, Beijing closely monitors the situation in Ukraine and seeks to take an active part in the process of a peace settlement in that country.