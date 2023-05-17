Situation on Russian border calm after ‘monitoring’ started — Belarusian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The situation on the Russian-Belarusian border is calm, as Minsk is carrying out monitoring in connection with the upcoming enactment of the agreement on a single visa policy, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik said during the joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"This is not exactly control; rather, it is monitoring at the border, connected, first and foremost, to the upcoming enactment of our inter-governmental agreement with Russia on a single visa policy and mutual recognition of visas. Therefore, I’d refrain from using the word ‘control,’ but would rather use the term ‘monitoring’," he said.

The Foreign Minister added that the monitoring takes place in close cooperation between Belarusian and Russian border security forces.

"Overall, the situation at the Russian-Belarusian border is relatively calm and I am certain that it will remain like this at all times," he concluded.

On May 5, the Belarusian Border Committee told TASS that Minsk carries out inspections on the Russian border as part of the bilateral agreement on mutual recognition of visas. Previously, the Belarusian border security agency carried out no such actions on the Russian border.

The agreement, which makes it possible for foreigners that obtained either a Russian or Belarusian visa to enter the other country without any additional permission, was signed on June 19, 2020, in Minsk.

Under the agreement, each side can deny entry or shorten the stay permit for any foreigner, if it is necessary to ensure defense or national security, public order, protection of public health or any other cases, mentioned by the law.