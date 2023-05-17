UK not planning to give fighter jets to Ukraine — defense minister

LONDON, May 17. /TASS/. The UK isn’t planning now to send Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine, but is ready to help with the training of Ukrainian military pilots for the longer term, UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday.

He made the statement at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, which was broadcast by Sky News.

Wallace added that the Typhoon jet wouldn’t be the right choice for Ukraine. London was prepared, he said, to help Ukraine with the training of military pilots in flying Western warplanes, a process that would take up a significant amount of time.