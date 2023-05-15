US cannot confirm Russian air defenses downed Storm Shadow missile — White House

WASHINGTON, May 15. /TASS/. US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby was unable to confirm the reports that Russian air defense systems downed a Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile.

"On the Storm Shadow. I cannot confirm those reports," Kirby said during a briefing Monday.

The White House representative also noted that the US still has no plans to ship long-range missiles to Ukraine, even though the UK made such decision.

"There's been no change to our approach with the in terms of long range missiles like the ATACMS," he said.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian air defenses intercepted a Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile for the first time.

Earlier on Monday, the LPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center on Ukrainian war crimes reported that Ukrainian forces fired two Storm Shadow cruise missiles at Lugansk. The strike resulted in one administrative building, two cars and windows in seven residential buildings damaged.

Ukrainian forces also launched these missiles on May 12 and 13.