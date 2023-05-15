Resumption of talks on Ukraine cannot be expected long — China's ambassador to UN

UNITED NATIONS, May 15. /TASS/. The resumption of negotiations on Ukraine cannot be expected for many years and it is necessary to create conditions for the start of consultations, China's permanent representative to the UN, Zhang Jun, said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday.

"It is extremely important to find an immediate political solution to the crisis. There is no one simple answer to this complex issue. Any comprehensive solution always begins with the first step. The resumption of a dialogue and negotiations cannot be expected for many, many years," Zhang said. "We should create conditions for negotiations and not pour oil on the fire of the conflict for taking advantage of it, as some countries do."

"China’s Special Representative Li Hui has left on a trip to visit Poland, France, Ukraine, Germany and Russia. He will engage in a dialogue with all to reach a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis," Zhang said. "We urge an immediate political solution of the crisis."