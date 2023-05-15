Lukashenko visits central air force, air defense command post — BelTA

MINSK, May 15. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived at the central air force and air defense command post, where he will be briefed on the performance of air defense objectives, BelTA reported Monday.

"The head of state is visiting the central air force and air defense command post," the news agency reported.

"No lengthy reports, please. Let’s take a look at what is going on around our country," Lukashenko said, opening the meeting with the military, according to the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, which is close to the president’s office.

On May 9, Lukashenko attended the Victory Day Parade in Moscow. Upon returning to Minsk, he attended the flower-laying ceremony at Victory Square, but did not deliver a speech. Under his orders, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin addressed the crowd. Lukashenko was also not seen in public during the celebration of the Day of the Belarusian flag, coat of arms and anthem on May 14. Consequently, a number of media started spreading rumors about Lukashenko’s health.